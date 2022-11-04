Digital entertainment and leading sports betting firm, Betking, yesterday in Lagos unveiled its World cup campaign themed ‘#FeeIItBetOnIt”.

The campaign is specifically designed to reward Betking customers during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.

As part of the campaign, Betking aims to reward its customers with several prizes worth over N400 million, which include an all-expensive paid trip for 12 lucky customers and agents, millions in betting credits to customers and thousands of other consolation prizes ranging from television sets, smartphones, generators and Betking merchandise.

Speaking at the event, Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director, KingMakers said, “ At Betking we are deeply committed to celebrating the spirit of football and rewarding our customers.

The World cup gives us an opportunity to do just that. We have leveraged all touch points to ensure we provide our customers with an unforgettable experience. Through special odds and features being rolled out, we aim to bring the thrill and excitement of this exceptional global event to football fans nationwide”.