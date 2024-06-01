The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle has described as barbaric and abominable, the killing of five soldiers on lawful duty at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa local government area of Abia State, vowing that the perpetrators must face justice.

The slain military personnel were killed in an ambush at their check point by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and their armed wing Eastern Security Network (IPOP/ESN) on Thursday.

Matawalle added that the killing of the five innocent military personnel was totally reprehensible and disheartening.

A statement by the Director, Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, vowed that those responsible for the heinous act would be brought to justice.

He said, “The brutal assassination of the soldiers in Aba was without any provocation while on a lawful duty, protecting innocent citizens against the threat of non-state actors”.

The Minister condoled the families of the deceased personnel and the Nigerian military, urging the troops not to be deterred by the attack.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the military in their efforts to defeat IPOB, ESN and other criminals in other regions of the country to ensure total security in the nation.

Matawalle further emphasised the crucial role of local communities in combating terrorism, urging citizens to provide information that could aid military operations against terrorist groups and keep faith with Nigeria.