The Senator representing Abia South senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the nomination of Bianca Odinaka Odumegu-Ojukwu for the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs by President Bola Tinubu was a sign of national unity.

Senator Abaribe said this while speaking on the nomination of the widow of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, during her screening for confirmation at the Senate on Wednesday.

The nominee is a prominent member of the opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance

(APGA) in Anambra State.

“Nominating Bianca Ojukwu, a member and leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance

(APGA) is a sign of unity, he (Tinubu) should nominate more members of the party to come and assist him,” Abaribe said.

Speaking further at the Senate Committee of the Whole, Abaribe said, “Ojukwu is the only person suitable for the office of the minister of state foreign affairs, we have seen her work when she was an ambassador, her portfolios speak for her, I appeal to my distinguished colleagues to let her take a bow and leave.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Mrs Odimegwu-Ojukwu was nominated by President Tinubu to his cabinet last week

The Senate will later in the day decide whether to confirm the nominee for the ministerial appointment or not at plenary.