Bilaad Realty Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate development companies, renowned for building sustainable communities and delivering long-term value, is pleased to announce a leadership transition that ushers in a new chapter of growth and continuity.

As part of their structured succession plan, Bilaad has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Bassi Usman as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Usman, a seasoned executive with over two decades of cross-industry experience, brings a proven track record of business transformation, strategic leadership, and impact-driven growth.

At the same time, Bilaad celebrates the contributions of Engr. Aliyu Aliyu, who has served with distinction as CEO for the past seven years. Under his leadership, Bilaad grew into a trusted name in Nigeria’s real estate space, recognized for innovation, community-centered developments, and integrity. Engr. Aliyu now takes on the role of Executive Director, where he will continue to shape Bilaad’s long-term vision and strategy.

For over a decade, Bilaad Realty has stood out for their consistency in providing sustainably designed homes, thoughtfully planned estates, and client-first approach. From elegant villas to modern apartments, every development is created to balance comfort, security, and lifestyle. With innovative features such as smart home automation, alternative power solutions, and green community spaces, Bilaad continues to redefine real estate, shaping developments into thriving communities.

This leadership transition reflects Bilaad’s commitment to continuity, growth, and lasting impact. With Dr. Usman at the helm and Engr. Aliyu continuing in a strategic role, Bilaad is poised to expand its impact, strengthen its brand, and deliver even greater value to its clients, stakeholders, and communities.

As part of this transition, Bilaad will host a leadership handover event on the 13th of September. Attendance will be strictly by invitation.

We extend our warmest congratulations to both leaders as we look forward to this exciting new chapter.