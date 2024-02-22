Two bills seeking for the establishment of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and North Central Development Commission NCDC) have scaled second reading.

The SWDC Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to establish the South West Development Commission, 2023” was sponsored by Senator Gbenga Daniel and co-sponsored by all senators from the South West in the 10th Senate.

Daniel in his lead debate, said the Bill was read for the first time in August, 2023.

According to him, 21 percent of Nigerians currently live in South West and the region is projected to hold close to 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population by 2050 “because of the pattern of migration, which will ultimately put greater strains on existing infrastructures.”

He said the “SWDC aims to be forward looking about filling in the gaps in critical areas of needs that can accelerate and stimulate development; mitigating cost of lands for agriculture, connecting roads and rails, managing environment/ecology and expanding frontiers of opportunities for our collective prosperity etc.”

Senators in their contributions supported the Bill and they approved that the Bill be read for a second time when it was put to voice vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a similar vein, a Bill titled: “A Bill to establish the North Central Development Commission Bill also scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Sani Musa and the minority leader of the Senate, Abba Moro.

Senator Moro presented the lead debate during plenary.

According to him, the NCDC when established would act as a catalyst for the development of the North Central zone.

Senators in their contributions supported the Bill and approved that it be read for a second time when it was put to voice vote by Senate President Akpabio.

Akpabio referred both bills to the Senate Committee on Special Duties for further legislative action and to report back in four weeks.

Also yesterday, a Bill seeking the establishment of a South East Development Commission (SEDC) also scaled second reading.

The Bill was transmitted to the Senate for concurrence by the House of Representatives which has already passed the Bill.

Akpabio referred the Bill to the Committee of the Whole and to be considered at the next legislative day.