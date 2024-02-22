To avert naira volatility and food insecurity in Nigeria, members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have suggested targeted measures at the exchange rate and not Inflation as being done without result.

The Senate yesterday subjected the nominees to a thorough drilling on the economy.

President Bola Tinubu had last week, forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, names of nominees into the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In giving the request expeditious consideration and ahead of the MPC meeting slated for Monday next week, the Senate through its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, drilled six of the nominees on solutions to forex volatility and food crisis.

First to face the committee, was the director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Alhaji Lamido Yuguda, who said his nomination into MPC would give SEC the needed voice in monetary policy.

He lamented that the value of the naira as it is today, is not real, having lost its intrinsic value but that the MPC, when inaugurated on Monday, would join other stakeholders to get it stabilised.

Value of any currency is measured by the goods and services that it can buy, the Naira as it is today, does not possess that value sufficiently which is being critically looked into“, he said.

In his own submission, the nominee from Lagos State, Dr Mustapha Akinkunmi, said the way out is to target the exchange rate and not Inflation as being done without much result.

More proactive ways of addressing the naira volatility problem at hand, is for the CBN to target the exchange rate itself and not Inflation.

The inflation the country is facing now is largely that of food inflation, which is beyond CBN but for the entire country.

Production and distribution of food commodities across the country, would help to reduce the food inflation, while aggressive target of exchange rate, would help to stabilize the Naira with required increase in productivity“, he said.

In a similar submission, the nominee from Imo State, Mrs Aku Odinkemelu, said productivity is the key to arresting the volatility of Naira and food inflation.

Other nominees, drilled at the session by the committee, were Professor Murtala Sagagi from Kano State, Bamidele Amoo from Kwara State and Alloysius Uche Ordu, who worked with the World Bank and Africa Development Bank for 30 years at different times.

In his closing remarks, the chairman of the committee, Senator Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East), told the nominees that their screening was done ahead of the MPC meeting slated for Monday next week by the CBN.