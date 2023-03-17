Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended the award of a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Binani Printing Press Limited allegedly owned by Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

In the report, it was alleged that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited.

The commission in a statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the procurements in the Commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed also known as Binani is a Nigerian senator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly.

Okoye said after inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness, and expertise in printing security documents.

He, however, said Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.

“The commission decided to print all the security documents for the 2023 General Election in the country to help Nigerian printers and assist in growing the national economy,” he said.

He added that the commission will continue to carry out due diligence in its procurement activities.