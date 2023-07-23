Binani’s Quest To Prevent INEC From Prosecuting REC Waste Of Time – Wonosikou

The chief press secretary to the Adamawa governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, says plans by Senator Aisha Dahiru (aka Binani) to prevent INEC from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa Hudu, is a waste of time.

In a statement yesterday, he dismissed the allegation by supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that INEC supported Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to win the election as baseless.

Wonosikou reiterated that such is the antics of unsuccessful politicians who are desperate for power.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press conference held in Abuja on Saturday by the Binani led faction of the APC in Adamawa, in which they accused the INEC of supporting His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to win the 2023 election in Adamawa; in the same statement, they accused what they described as some Abuja APC powerful politicians of sabotaging their effort.

“It is always the antics of unsuccessful politicians who are desperate for power. It is laughable that Mustapha Madawaki could be allowed to be used to spread dangerous allegations against Governor Fintiri and blame the so-called “Abuja” politicians for the electoral defeat of the APC 2023 governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

“That under normal circumstances it wouldn’t have been necessary to reply to coupists and their sponsors, especially that the matter is before an Elections Petition Tribunal.