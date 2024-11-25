The Potter’s House Church in Dallas, United States, has revealed that its leader, Bishop Thomas Dexter (T.D.) Jakes, was stable and under the care of medical professionals after breaking down during a sermon on Sunday.

The preacher was rushed out after experiencing difficulty breathing while delivering a sermon during the church’s service on Sunday.

“The meditations of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, oh Lord,” He prayed while struggling to breathe.

“My strength and my redeemer, let them go in peace,” Jakes said, bowing his head and lowering his microphone.

Some officials of the church who noticed him going down rushed to the podium and surrounded the preacher with one of them calling on the congregation to pray.

The Potter’s House Church took to its Facebook handle to describe the scare as a “slight health incident”.

They, however, did not disclose what caused the incident or if Bishop Jakes was hospitalized.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message.

“Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers,” they said.

The Potters House Church was founded in 1996 and is led by the 67-year-old Bishop Jakes with the help of his daughter Sarah Jakes, who is also a preacher.

The church has a membership capacity of over 30,000, according to its website.