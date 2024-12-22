Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Nike in Enugu, Rt. Rev. Christian Onyia, has admonished Christians to exhibit generosity to others and faithfulness to God, while celebrating Christmas.

Onyia gave the admonition in a Christmas message in Enugu yesterday.

He said it was easy for one to get carried away by the festivities and display of materialism during the season.

“We must remind ourselves of the deeper meaning behind our blessings and the need to be faithful stewards,” he said.

The cleric also said the Christmas remained a great and timely opportunity for leaders to reflect, repent and recommit to the path of faithful stewardship.

“As the world celebrates the joy and hope that Christmas brings, it is crucial for political, religious, business, traditional and community leaders to pause and reflect on the responsibility entrusted to them as stewards of their positions and resources.

“In a world dominated by consumerism, individualism and self-gratification; stewardship stands as a profound reminder of our interconnectedness and responsibility toward God and our fellow beings.

“The role of a steward goes beyond mere servant-hood; it entails being trustworthy, faithful, obedient, loyal and respectful to the master, who has entrusted much to our care.

“This responsibility is not to be taken lightly, for during God’s Great Judgment Day, our faithfulness as stewards will be of utmost importance,” he said.

The bishop emphasised that faithfulness, obedience, loyalty and respect were the cornerstone of stewardship.

He said the virtues were not just arbitrary standards set by society but deeply rooted in the belief that Christians were ultimately accountable to God for how they managed what they were given.

He said: “For Christians, the ultimate test of stewardship lies in our faithfulness to God. As stewards of His blessings, we are called to use our resources not solely for personal gain but for the betterment of others and advancement of His kingdom.

“As the renowned philosopher, Mahatma Gandhi, once said, ‘The world has enough for everyone’s needs, but not everyone’s greed’.

“This quote encapsulates the essence of stewardship – using resources wisely and sharing them generously with others.” (NAN)