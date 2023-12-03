The Council of Bishops in Nigeria has honoured the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Cross River, Borno, Oyo and Ogun State counterparts, Bassy Otu, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Seyi Makinde, Dapo Abiodun among others for their services to humanity.

The award ceremony which was held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja the during the “National Solemn Assembly: A Day of Praise, Worship and Thanksgiving to God for Nigeria” was graced by the president, Charismatic Bishop Conference of Nigeria and Charman National Solemn Assembly, Archbishop (Professor) Bature Cawas; the vice chairman, National Solemn Assembly/CAN Secretary Benue state, Bishop Dr. Chivir Chianson, among others.

Presenting the award to Dr Jerry Nwohu who represented Kalu at the event, the body of conveners said the recognition was a testament to their dedication, commitment and impactful contributions to better the lives of others, stressing that their remarkable efforts and service-oriented approach had made a significant difference.