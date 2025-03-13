Residents of Bayelsa and Rivers States are facing another round of power blackouts due to vandalisation of four electricity transmission towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132kv Double Circuit line.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which made this known, said four of its towers along the Owerri-Ahoada 132kv Double Circuit line were vandalised, resulting in their collapse.

TCN’s spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah said the vandals compromised towers T171 to T174, which led to their collapse at approximately 6:23 pm on Tuesday, 11th March and were discovered after a failed trial reclosure that prompted a subsequent patrol.

She said investigations confirmed that the towers’ collapse was a direct result of vandalism.

This has disrupted power supply to the Ahoda, Gbarain, and Yenagoa 132kv transmission substations, affecting some parts of Rivers State and the entire Bayelsa State.

According to her, a team of engineers, led by the General Manager of the Port Harcourt Region, Emmanuel Akpa has visited the site to assess the extent of the damage.

Akpa said the TCN was making frantic efforts to mobilise personnel and materials for the repair of the vandalised towers for restoration of bulk power supply to the affected states.

“We condemn this act of vandalism, which continues to undermine efforts made to put in place a robust transmission grid. We are again calling on host communities to join us in the urgent fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure,” Mbah stated.

Recall that residents of Bayelsa endured a four-month blackout that began in July 2024, attributed to similar acts of vandalism.

Many locals reported severe impacts on their daily lives and businesses, with some spending exorbitant amounts on fuel for generators due to the lack of electricity.