Board Releases Successful Candidates For NSCDC, NIS Recruitment

Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released the list of successful candidates for documentation into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) respectively.

This was contained in a statement signed by the secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

Ahmed said, “Candidates who participated at the Computer Based Test (CBT) as well as physical screening/certificate verification/psychometric evaluation, are requested to visit the board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful as well as print an invitation slip containing the schedule for the exercise.”

The board said the documentation and issuance of appointment letters to successful candidates will hold simultaneously for both Services from Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to Monday, September 4, 2023, at the Board and the Service Headquarters respectively.

The statement warned that third-party (forwarded) messages would not be entertained.