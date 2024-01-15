A boat conveying 100 passengers from Niger State’s Dugga in Kainji to Wara in Kebbi State has capsized.

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Hussain, stated that the agency has received a report of the boat mishap.

He confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the incident occurred yesterday afternoon around 2:05 pm.

The boat departed from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward, heading towards Wara market in Kebbi State with 100 passengers.

It was also carrying goods, such as grains and sugar cane.

Hussain said, “As of the time of writing this interim report, no clear information about deaths and survivors.”

However, he stated that search and rescue operations are ongoing, conducted by local divers, NSEMA Desk Officers, and local government officials.