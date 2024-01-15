Nigeria’s delegation, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is poised to leverage the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland as a springboard for attracting foreign investment, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has said.

Over 52 Heads of State, including Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, along with 1500 CEOs and Chairpersons of major global companies, are expected at the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF from January 15 to 19, 2024.

The forum, themed “Rebuilding Trust,” convenes global leaders from January 15th to 19th to address pressing issues like transparency and accountability – values that resonate deeply with Nigeria’s current economic direction.

The minister stressed that Nigeria’s attendance holds significant economic benefits, aligning with the forum’s focus on fundamental principles like transparency, consistency, and accountability.

He connected these principles to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, emphasizing job creation, access to capital, inclusivity, and the rule of law.

Ambassador Tuggar noted that the meeting’s objective is to provide solutions to global challenges, especially for transitioning countries.

He said, “This year, the organizers of WEF are focusing on the fundamental principles of driving trust, including transparency, consistency, and accountability. All these soundly resonate with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Vice President Shettima is expected to engage global investors, participate in Nigeria-focused programs, including a Country Strategy Dialogue, and attend various private meetings and events aimed at promoting Nigeria’s economic interests.

The World Economic Forum, established in 1971, engages leaders worldwide to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.