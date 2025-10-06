Tragedy struck in Agatu local government area of Benue State on Sunday evening when a boat carrying a family of seven capsized in Obagaji, killing five siblings.

Advertisement

A local source who identified himself as John in a telephone interview, said the incident occurred when a small boat carrying a man, his wife and their five children lost balance and sank in the river.

According to him, the man and his wife were rescued alive but all the five children got drowned before help could reach them.

Advertisement

Another eyewitnesses, Ameh Ejeh, said rescue efforts were immediately launched by local divers and community members, but all the children rescued were confirmed dead at the scene.

The incident has thrown the community into mourning, as sympathisers trooped in and out of the residence of the bereaved parents to offer condolences.

Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondent called on the authorities to enforce safety measures on waterways as well as monitoring agents to checkmate excesses of those handling boats in the rural communities.