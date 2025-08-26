Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has lauded the decision of the party to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

Chief George described the measure as a bold move that ended what he called PDP’s “existential imbecility.”

LEADERSHIP reports on Monday that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP announced that the presidential ticket of the party would be ceded to the Southern part of the country.

The party said the resolution underscored its commitment to democracy, fairness, and equity, while also renewing its determination to reclaim power at the centre.

Speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Lunchtime Politics’ on Tuesday, George said those opposing the decision were “selfish and manipulative.”

“Unanimously, in that NEC meeting, we agreed to zone the ticket to the South for the next four years to complete the eight years in the South,” he said. “But human beings manipulate because they want to grab power, and it’s nothing but self-centredness.”

He commended the PDP governors for what he described as a frank meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State which, according to him, helped to resolve lingering internal divisions.

“Their stance has resolved the existential imbecility in our party. It’s refreshing to see us come together as one indivisible party. The more divided a house is, the more defeated it becomes,” George said.

On the fate of members accused of working against the PDP in the 2023 elections, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Chief George said the party would exercise patience but warned of possible sanctions.

“As a political party, you will have all kinds of characters, and your ability to manage those characters will impact positively on the electorate,” he stated.

“We want them to see that we can be accommodating. You can disagree without being disagreeable. We’ve given these characters some time, but if they cannot roll back and fall in line, then the sledgehammer will be brought on them.”

Meanwhile, another PDP chieftain, former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim described the zoning decision as exclusionary.

“It means that if you are a northerner, you should find another party,” he said.