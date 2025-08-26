Property worth millions of naira were lost on Tuesday as five houses were destroyed in Agborkim Waterfall community of Etung local government area of Cross River State.

Advertisement

An eyewitness, Thomas Akam said the fire broke out following activities of brisk business men involved in black market sale of petroleum product at the waterfall beach.

Akam told LEADERSHIP that the fire was ignited from one of the petroleum jerrycans kept in one of the buildings.

He said that the jerrycans had a leakage that pave way for the premium motor spirit (PMS) to snowball into fire close to the building.

Among the houses that were burnt include the one belonging to the Vice Chairman of Etung Council, Hon. Assam Amba.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This fire destroyed many property. We thanked God that no life was lost. It was a terrible experience.

“The fire escalated due to absence of fire Service men to assist use fight the fire. The entire community was thrown into confusion,” Amba said.

Our correspondent gathered that the PMS was meant to be transported to Cameroon from the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, the State Director of Fire Service, Mr Dennis Ajom his officers immediately swung into action to salvage the situation.

“Our office in Ikom local government area which is some few kilometers to Agborkim was aware. They contacted our Ikom office and our men mobilised there immediately. I am awaiting a detailed report from them,” he said.