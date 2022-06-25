The remains of the late ‘Ekwueme’ singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has arrived er home town in Amakpoke Umuaku community in Abia State for burial.

Osinachi, who died on April 8, 2022 in Abuja, was reported to have suffered domestic violence prior to her death.

Until her death, Osinachi was a chorister at the headquarters of the Dunamis International Gospel Center in Abuja.

The husband is currently being tried in an Abuja court for abusing the deceased during their 15 years of marriage, which was blessed with four children.

Details Later…