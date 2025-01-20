Less than 24 hours after the recovery of the first body, the corpse of the second student of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti, who was declared missing alongside his colleague, has been found and recovered.

The two undergraduates were reportedly drowned in Ero Dam at Ikun Ekiti in Moba local government area of Ekiti State last weekend when they went to swim in the river.

However, Abutu on Monday also announced the recovery of the body of the second drowned student.

He said the corpse was seen floating around 10:45am on Monday in Ero Dam. “Today being 20/01/2025 at about 10:45hrs, the second body of the reportedly drowned student of Ekiti State University floated on Ero Dam, Ikun-Ekiti and was immediately evacuated and taken to Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti, morgue.

“Meanwhile, investigation to unravel the circumstances that surround their death is underway”.

The two students identified as Oluwatobiloba Osho and Oladimeji Victor were students of the Department of Theatre Arts of the institution.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased students and their colleagues who were accompanied by their supervisor went to Igogo Ekiti, a neighbouring community, for research work and rehearsal.

The two students were said to have stayed back and headed to the dam for sight seeing after their supervisor had concluded the assignment and left Igogo with the team.