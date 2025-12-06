No fewer than 20 onion farmers, including women and children, have been abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Konduga local government area of Borno State.

Credible intelligence source said the incident occurred at Malari, a village in Konduga LGA, in the early hours of Friday.

Advertisement

The source added that most of the victims were working as labourers on a farm.

“Over 20 onion farmers, including women and children, who go out daily to work on the farm to earn a living, were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists. One person who resisted the abduction was killed by the terrorists,” the source said.

It could be recalled that recently, eight farmers were abducted in a similar incident in the same community.

Sources, including eyewitnesses, said the attackers arrived at the roadside farmland on motorcycles around midnight and took the farmers away.

Neither the military nor the Borno State Police Command has issued a statement regarding the latest attack by the terrorists.