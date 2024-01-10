Six persons have been burnt to death while four others sustained various degrees of injuries when suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday evening attacked Gajiram in Nganzai local government area of Borno State.

Sources who confirmed the attack to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri said the incident occurred after evening prayer in an area close to a market in the Gajiram community.

The sources said, “Six people were killed yesterday after Magrib prayer in Gajiram. Four persons were left wounded. The attack took place in the ghetto area close to the community market.”

Neither the military or the police has issued a statement regarding the sad incident as at the time of filing this report.