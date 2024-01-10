A total of 75 kidnapping cases were recorded by the Nasarawa State Police Command between January and December 2023, its crime statistics indicated.

The data obtained by LEADERSHIP also showed that 69 kidnapped victims were rescued during the period under review.

The command cumulatively recorded a total of 839 crime cases last year. They include kidnappings, robberies, rapes, murders, amongst others.

The statistics indicated that the command recorded 83 robbery cases; murder, 38; rape, 24; theft, 202 while the figure for other crimes was put at 417.

Our correspondent observed that for the defined cases. the figure for theft was the highest followed by robbery, while rape has the lowest figure of 24.

The statistics also showed that 49 arms and 607 ammunition were recovered by the command within the period.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the data covered the incidents officially reported to the police for action.

He said the officers and men of the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies have been working round the clock to rid the state of criminals, adding that because of such tireless efforts the crime statistics had greatly reduced compared to two previous years.

He said the commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, Mr. Shehu Umar Nadada, has said the command would double its efforts in the battle against criminals.

The commissioner solicited the support of the general public to enable the command to rid the state of criminal elements.