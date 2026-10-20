Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has survived an armed attack after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Mumbai, India.

The 36-year-old movie star was leaving a football ground in the Juhu suburb on Sunday evening when assailants targeted his car. While Shroff escaped without injuries, his driver and another bystander sustained injuries during the shooting.

Video footage from the scene captured at least two men firing multiple shots at close range toward the front passenger seat as the vehicle moved through a crowd.

Raj Tilak Roshan, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Mumbai crime branch, confirmed that law enforcement officers arrested three suspects aged 18, 22, and 22 in connection with the incident.

Police stated that while the motorcycle used in the attack was recovered in Mumbai, no weapons have been retrieved from the suspects as investigations into the motive behind the shooting continue.

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, visited the actor following the incident and expressed concern over the attack.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement post on x condemning the shooting, calling on government authorities to enhance security measures for film industry personalities against extortion and threats.