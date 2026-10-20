Osun State Police Command has paraded six suspects over the alleged murder of a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Osun, Olalekan Oyeyemi, aka ‘Emir Ajagungbade’

It would be recalled that Ajagungbade, a supporter of the Accord Party in Osun, was shot dead on 13 September during a clash involving him and a group led by another leader of NURTW at the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife.

Addressing newsmen on Monday at the command headquarters, Osogbo, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, said the Homicide Section of the command, in collaboration with Osun Amotekun, led the arrest of the suspects.

The arrested suspects are Tijani Ismail, Akinsola Ekundayo, Sijuade Moruf Oyinlola, Ayeni Adegbola Olalekan, Hammed Olalekan Dauda, aka Jagaban, and Waliu Adejare, aka Jay Jay.

Zungura stated that all suspects were mobilised by one Nurudeen Alowonle and Adeyemi Ojo, aka Sibi, who are now at large.

The CP added that Dauda confessed that one cut-to-size firearm recovered by the police was given to him by Alowonle.

He said, “Following the incident, I directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take charge of the case and ensure a thorough investigation.

“Through sustained investigative efforts by the Homicide Section, four suspects were arrested in connection with the crime, with the assistance of the Amotekun Commandant.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of one Hammed Olalekan Dauda, aka Jagaban, who was allegedly involved in the crime and was found in possession of a cut-to-size firearm. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that the firearm was given to him by one Nurudeen Alowonle.

“Subsequent investigations also resulted in the arrest of Waliu Adejare, aka Jay Jay, a personal assistant to Nurudeen Alowonle, in connection with the incident. All the suspects were mobilised by Nurudeen Alowonle and Adeyemi Ojo, aka Sibi.”

The Commissioner of Police added that the command is intensifying efforts to apprehend Alowonle, Ojo and other suspects currently at large who are alleged to have participated in the heinous crime.