Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy that spanned decades.

The movie legend, who passed away on Wednesday, was paid tribute by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described his death as “the end of an era in Indian cinema.”

Known for his humility despite massive fame, Dharmendra captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. He is best remembered as Veeru, the charming rogue in the 1975 blockbuster ‘Sholay’, and appeared in over 300 films during his illustrious career. His on-screen romances, especially with Hema Malini, were widely celebrated, making headlines both in India and abroad.

Nicknamed the “original He-Man of Bollywood” and “Garam (Hot) Dharam,” Dharmendra was renowned not only for his acting but also for his striking looks. Even fellow Bollywood stars couldn’t hide their admiration, actress Madhuri Dixit once called him “one of the most handsome people I have seen on screen,” while superstar Salman Khan referred to him as the “most beautiful looking man.”

Born Dharam Singh Deol on 8 December 1935 in Nasrali village, Punjab, he grew up in a middle-class Jatt-Sikh family. Dharmendra fell in love with films early, despite his parents’ initial objections. “I watched my first film in the ninth grade and was hooked. I felt I belonged there,” he recalled in a 2018 interview. After winning the All India Talent Contest organized by Filmfare, he moved to Bombay to pursue his dream.

Dharmendra made his debut in Dil Bhi Tera, Hum Bhi Tere (1960) and quickly rose to fame with Bimal Roy’s Bandini (1963). Over the years, he became a celebrated romantic and action hero, performing many of his own stunts. Films like Phool Aur Patthar (1966) and Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971) cemented his status as a versatile actor, capable of comedy, romance, action, and thrillers.

His on-screen pairing with Hema Malini, who later became his second wife, became one of Bollywood’s most iconic love stories. Their romance blossomed through hits like Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, and Sholay, despite public controversies over their marriage in 1980.

Beyond films, Dharmendra briefly ventured into politics, serving as a BJP Member of Parliament for Bikaner, Rajasthan from 2005 to 2009. He later admitted that politics was not for him, preferring the world of cinema and his farm life.

Even in his later years, Dharmendra remained active in the industry, acting alongside his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, judging reality shows, and engaging with fans on social media. Yet, he often said that the love of the people was more important than awards or box-office rankings.

His role as Veeru in ‘Sholay’ remains his most celebrated performance. The film, a cultural phenomenon, paired him with Amitabh Bachchan as two lovable rogues who take on a dreaded bandit. Dharmendra described Veeru as his finest role, a sentiment shared by fans who called him “the soul of Sholay.”

Reflecting on his career, he said in an interview,

“I never asked for too much money, and fame is transient. All I ever wanted was people’s love. I came here just for this love. Everyone loves Dharmendra, and I am grateful for that.”

In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Dharmendra received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 and was honoured with India’s Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Tributes poured in from the film fraternity following his death. Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, “Growing up, Dharmendra was the hero every boy wanted to be. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread.” Director Karan Johar described his passing as “a gaping hole in the industry… a space that can never be filled. There will always be one and only Dharmendra.”

Dharmendra’s legacy will continue to shine, not just in Bollywood, but in the hearts of fans worldwide who adored the man who brought charm, courage, and warmth to the silver screen.