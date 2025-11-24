The Embassy of the State of Israel in Nigeria has partnered with the Daniel Amokachi Foundation to organise a football tournament in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the aim of nurturing talents of young people in the game and promoting unity in the country.

The first edition of the tournament ended on Sunday at the LEA Primary School pitch in Wuse Zone 6, and it was in honour of former Israeli footballer and the first coach of Nigeria, Moshe “Jerry” Beit Halevi, who coached the country between 1961 and 1962.

The tournament produced exciting matches from teams drawn from the six Area Councils of the FCT, which displayed zeal and competitiveness.

In the final game, Team Gwarimpa defeated Team Life Camp by 3-0 to win the tournament and a trophy was presented to the winners with a cash prize of N1 million in addition to N500,000 cash prize for participation.

The runners-up, Team Life Camp, went home with a cash prize of N500,000 in addition to the N500,000 received for participating in the tournament.

All other participating teams went home with a consolation cash prize of N500,000 each in the tournament that has proved to be a hunting ground for talents within the nation’s capital.

Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, in his remarks, said: “This tournament is more than a sporting event—it is a celebration of friendship, recognition of shared history, and a testament to the strong and growing bond between Nigeria and Israel. Through sports, and football in particular, we are reminded of a powerful truth: Football unites us.”

The envoy commended former Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi, who deployed his ‘Daniel Amokachi Foundation’ for the unwavering support in making the tournament a reality.

“As we honor Jerry Bet Halevi’s life and legacy, we also look forward—with ambition and optimism. We hope this will be the first of many initiatives that celebrate the rich football connections between our two great nations. Nigeria and Israel share deep ties in innovation, culture, and now, more visibly than ever, in sport,” Ambassador Freeman said.

Chairman, Nigerian Premier League Football (NPLF), Gbenga Elegbeleye, who served as special guest, told reporters that the tournament was good for the development of football in Nigeria, adding that he will liaise with coaches in the Nigerian Premier League to seek talents in the tournament in the next edition.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Amokachi, fondly called “The Bull” during his active days with the Nigerian Super Eagles, said the tournament was organised to scout for talents using street football, stressing that “football is in the ghetto”.

He lauded the Israeli Embassy for providing the platform even as he expressed hope that this will strengthen the game in Nigeria in subsequent editions as the organisers have planned to make it an annual event even stretching to other parts of the country.