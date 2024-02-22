Bolt, the leading on-demand mobility company in Africa, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to prioritising driver welfare, safety and regulatory matters affecting drivers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was disclosed during a roundtable discussion that was held in FCT Abuja, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

The event marked the initiation of a series of engagements aimed at fostering stronger relationships, mutual understanding, and identifying areas of collaboration between Bolt and its valued driver-partners

The session offered a valuable platform to delve into and find solutions for the issues facing drivers in the FCT. The drivers had the opportunity to voice their feedback, share experiences, and co-create strategies that drive positive change within the car-hailing industry.

Country manager, Bolt, Yahaya Mohammed, at the roundtable discussion, said, “we are excited to be hosting these series of engagements with driver-partners. At Bolt, driver partners are at the heart of our business, and events like these enable us to listen, learn, and evolve together. We believe that by working hand in hand with them and with other key stakeholders, we can create meaningful impact and shape a future where everyone benefits.”

Mohammed further spoke on Bolt’s recent licensing approval in FCT under the Public Transport Management Scheme, even as he posited that, “The FCT Minister’s recognition of Bolt as a licensed ride-hailing operator validates our commitment to regulatory compliance and underscores our continuous dedication to a safe and secure platform for drivers and passengers alike. As a responsible market player, we advocate for a level playing field among operators in the FCT, urging compliance with the PTMS. We beacon the FCT Minister and the Transport Secretariat to enforce against illegal operators.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to driver welfare and empowerment, Bolt remained dedicated to nurturing a culture of collaboration, transparency, and mutual respect. By fostering stronger relationships with drivers and industry stakeholders, Bolt aims to drive innovation, enhance service quality, and deliver exceptional experiences for both drivers and passengers on its platform.