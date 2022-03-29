Even though over 10 persons have been reported dead after the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna Train on Monday night, list of injured passengers have been obtained by LEADERSHIP.

In the list, made available to LEADERSHIP, the injured passengers were Haruna Muhammed; Mohammed Modibo; Ibrahim Wakili; Yakubu Nuhu; Abdulahi Yahay; Ismail Saidu; Abdumalik Rasheedat; Umar Mohammed.

Others are, Hadiza Umar; Musa Ishawan; Aisha Yusuf; Mohammed Ameen; Abubakar Hauwau; Aliyu Sulaiman; Olaosebikan Bilikisu and Mrs Leola Abdulbasit.

Meanwhile, the managing-director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Engineer Fidet Okhiria, said information from the scene of the attack at the moment indicated that seven people died from the attack on Monday night.

According to the NRC MD, “What we have been told for now is that seven people are dead. I am, however, at the Airport in Lagos right now. I have to get there to monitor developments myself.”

Meanwhile, the NRC had earlier in the day announced suspension of the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train services over the Monday night attack by terrorists.

In a message posted on its booking website and social media handles in the early hours of Tuesday, the NRC said it was suspending the service for the safety of travellers.

The corporation, however, said it was working to restore the service, and would inform the public when the train will start running again.

It would be recalled that terrorists on Monday night bombed and successfully immobilised the Abuja-Kaduna train.