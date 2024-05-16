The management of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), led by its Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, has announced May 24, 2024, as official date for the opening of the Fund’s portal for student loan applications.

This was contained in a press statement issued Thursday evening by the media and public relations lead, NELFUND, Nasir Ayitogo.

The statement said the development marked a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

“Through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

“The portal provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications conveniently.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation,” Ayitogo stated.

He further said students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to initiate their applications.