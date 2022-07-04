BON Hotels International West Africa has become the pacesetter in innovation and world class services in the hospitality and tourism sector in the region.

Despite these commendable growth within a relatively short time, the hotel chain is set to further expand its business in Nigeria and in the region, bringing in the process, true international standards of operation and consistency to enhance customer experience, add value to its communities, its Nigerian supplier base, and training locals at all levels.

According to the management, this is through the development and expansion of over 4600 hotel bedrooms, spread over 60 Hotels across major cities in Nigeria and 6 cities in Ghana.

The Hotel management said the strategic expansion is vital to improve the state of the hospitality and tourism sector in these regions, whilst tackling unemployment and making significant contributions to the economic growth with the creation of amazing knock-on opportunities.

As an innovative global brand, BON Hotels prides itself in its capacity to understand its operating environment and passion for creating holistic tourism circuits that benefit the whole country, as well as its vast, on-ground operating experience in Nigeria, West Africa and Africa in general over the past 20 years to foster exponential growth. This experience has been instrumental in helping the brand with a series of achievements over the years, particularly during and after the COVID-19 period.

Development Director of BON Hospitality West Africa, Bernard Cassar, says, “We have over 60 International Hotel Management Agreements in place, of which 15 are already fully operational and in a few months seven hotels are set to open. By the end of the second quarter of this year, BON Hotels will be operational in over 20 hotels in major cities and towns such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano, Warri, Ekiti and Akure.

Other areas are Ogbomosho, Owerri, Asaba, Awka, Enugu, to mention a few and about 6 hotels set to launch in Ghana within the same quarter. We have over 3800 rooms signed, under construction, rehabilitation or already opened, and more pipeline projects are on the way in locations around Kwara, Ilorin, Aba, Oguta, Umuahia, Kaduna, Oyo and Maiduguri.

“As the fastest growing hotel group in Africa, and the largest in Nigeria, we manage hotels on behalf of other credible international brands alongside our own BON Hotels brand, we are partly Nigerian-owned and plan to be majority Nigerian-owned in line with our strategic intent of the ‘Survival of Africa by Africans’ and ‘Good things can come from Africa’.

“We have also launched our Hospitality Training Institute which trains Nigerians at all levels with international accreditation, and our own technology company to ensure that the best technology is affordable and Naira-driven,” it said in a statement that was issued yesterday.