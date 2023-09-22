Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface, has been named in the Europa League Team of the Week

Football facts and statistics website, whoscored.com, posted the Best 11 on match day one of the 2023/24 Europa League season on their X handle on Friday.

Other players who made the list are former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and West Ham midfielder James award-Prowse.

Boniface continued his impressive start to life at Leverkusen, as he scored and had an assist in his team’s 4-0 win against Swedish club Haecken

He provided the assist for the opening goal before getting the third goal for Xabi Alonso’s men.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals, made three assists in six games in all competitions since joining Leverkusen.

Boniface will be looking to add to his tally this season when Leverkusen host Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Leverkusen, on 10 points and remain undefeated, top the league table after four games played so far.