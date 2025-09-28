Werder Bremen head coach Horst Steffen believes Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface fits the team’s style of play.

Advertisement

The Nigerian international provided an assist on his Werder Bremen debut, which was a 4-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on September 14, 2025, in a Bundesliga match.

Coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute, Boniface quickly set up fellow newcomer Justin Njinmah for the team’s fourth goal in the 81st minute.

Advertisement

However, speaking on the progress made so far by Boniface, Steffen, in an interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, stated that the Super Eagles star is very dedicated to the team.

“I’ve gotten to know him as a very lovely person; he’s very likeable, approachable, and dedicated to the team.

“We laugh a lot together; I think it’s great when a player has such a sense of humour and shows such joy.

“He’s fit right in with our group. I don’t know what others say or how it was elsewhere,” the 56-year-old concluded.