Book Stakeholders Seek Solutions To Publishing, Distribution Of Children’s Literature

Winner, 2022 Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) Children’s Literature Prize, Mr Amadi Njoku, and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Bulkybon Publications company, Mr Blessed Adjekpagbon met to brainstorm on the challenges of publishing and distribution of children’s literature in Nigeria.

Njoku and Adjekpagbon addressed the challenges during the former’s visit to the publishing company’s office in Lagos, recently.

Both identified poor economic state of the nation which affects parents’ ability to buy books for their children, the rampant embezzlement of publishers and authors money by some bookshops after selling books, the menace of book piracy, as well as the need to include quality books in the approved list of state school curriculum as a means of promoting reading culture and book sales.

Both further discussed ways to assist in the marketing of renowned works by contemporary works as Amadi’s to international publications (virtual and physical) and global educational institutions.

“Having one’s works reviewed on select Nigerian and international publications, offline and online, is the first step to draw the attention of school owners to your award-winning children’s novel The Invincible Will, as it contains a lot of moral and educational lessons expected to be emulated by students, teachers and parents respectively,” said Adjekpagbon, author of Rhymes from the Nile, that received a presidential award in 2007.

Among other things, the CEO of Bulkybon also shared tested publishing, marketing and distribution strategies that has worked for him over the years.