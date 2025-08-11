In a major boost to agricultural development, the Yobe State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources has distributed 40 units of Massey Ferguson 375 tractors free of charge to farmers and farmers’ associations across the state.

A statement issued by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Aishatu Tijjani, said the initiative was carried out under the directive of Governor Mai Mala Buni, who also witnessed the distribution of fertiliser at a subsidised rate of 50% to the farmers in the state.

Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Ali Mustapha Goniri, officially handed over allocation letters to the beneficiaries during a symbolic ceremony in Damaturu.

Among the recipients were the retired Permanent Secretaries Forum, which also received 600 bags of fertiliser at a subsidised rate of N25,000 per bag to enhance their farming efforts.

Hon Goniri, while presenting the items, noted that he had personally recommended the inclusion of the retired officials to the governor, acknowledging their contributions to the state’s development.

He urged beneficiaries to use the equipment and inputs wisely to ensure improved yields and sustainable agricultural practices.

Responding on behalf of the forum, its chairman, Engr. Lawan Maisanda Matawalle expressed gratitude to Governor Buni for his continuous support.

The event also featured the individual distribution of tractors to the 17 local government areas, with some LGAs receiving up to three units, while Gujba received one.

Other beneficiaries include the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), AMFAZAT Farms, FA’IZA Farms, RAISA Farms, and many others.