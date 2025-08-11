The Yobe State government, under the able leadership of Hon (Dr) Mai Mala Buni, has completed the ground lighting system of the runway of the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu, positioning it for night-time operations.

The upgrade awarded by the administration was meant to mark a major boost for Yobe’s aviation sector and enable the airport to operate round the clock for passenger and cargo flights.

Inspecting the project, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Alhaji Baba Mallam Wali, said

Governor Buni’s administration emphasised the completion of the project to improve air safety, attract more airlines, and expand the state’s role in regional trade and logistics.

The SSG, accompanied for the night inspection by the commissioner of transport and energy, Hon Mohamed Mohamed Bara, the commissioner of information, Hon Abdullahi Bego, and the special adviser to the governor on religious affairs, Ustaz Babagana Mallam Kyari, among others, said the completion of the project demonstrated Governor Buni’s strategic step in unlocking Yobe’s economic potential.

“This is about more than flights at night; it’s about opening new frontiers for commerce, tourism, and emergency services,” the SSG said.

As the ground lighting works conclude, the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport is ready and poised to position Yobe as a national and global trade strategic hub.