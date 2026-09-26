In a bid to boost border security, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and with financial support from the Government of Italy, has commenced the deployment of 30 operational vehicles and 60 computers to strengthen border surveillance and enhance control of high-risk areas across the country.

The 18-month project is aimed at boosting the operational capacity of NIS personnel, particularly those deployed to remote and high-risk border locations, by addressing critical mobility and technology gaps.

The immigration service, in a statement by its service public relations officer, DCI Akinsola Akinlabi, said the provision of the operational vehicles and computers would enhance the Service’s mobility, surveillance capability, digital infrastructure and overall operational efficiency.

Afolabi explained that the project was officially flagged off on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the United Nations House, Abuja, during a high-level meeting convened by UNODC.

According to the statement, UNODC is implementing the initiative with financial support from the Government of Italy, through the Ministry of the Interior’s Department of Public Security – Central Directorate for Immigration and Border Police (DCIPF).

According to the statement, while speaking at the event, the Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nana Nandap, expressed appreciation to the Government of Italy and UNODC for their sustained support towards strengthening the capacity of the Service.

Nandap said the intervention would further enhance the Service’s ability to effectively monitor and secure Nigeria’s borders, especially in areas where operational challenges have limited its presence.

The NIS boss explained that “This intervention will significantly strengthen the operational capacity of the Nigeria Immigration Service to effectively monitor our borders, respond to emerging threats and enhance security in high-risk areas. We are committed to deploying these resources strategically to ensure that our borders remain secure and well managed.”

Nandap said, “We deeply appreciate the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Government of Italy. This partnership demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in addressing cross-border security challenges. The vehicles and computers will improve our officers’ mobility, surveillance capabilities and access to timely information, ultimately contributing to safer and more secure borders.”

The Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, H.E. Roberto Mengoni, reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen border management and institutional capacity.

Also speaking, the UNODC Country Representative, Mr Cheikh Toure, said the presence of the high-level dignitaries at the flag-off ceremony underscored the importance attached to the project and its significance to Nigeria.

He said the intervention was designed to help close existing mobility and technology gaps within Nigeria’s border management system.

The NIS , further reiterated its commitment to ensuring the judicious use of the equipment and leveraging the support to further strengthen Nigeria’s border management system, national security, and the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration.