Most Rev. Dr. John Bogna Bakeni has been ordained as the first Borno indigenous auxiliary bishop of Maiduguri Catholic Diocese.

Bishop Bakeni who hails from Shani local government area of Borno State was appointed auxiliary bishop on the 12th of April by His Holiness, Pope Francis.

He was ordained a priest on August 17, 2002 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Maiduguri, the Cathedral where he has been ordained an auxiliary bishop.

In his homily during the ordination, the Most Rev. Anthonia Guido Filipazz, the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria who ordained Bakeni , reminded the bishop- elect and the celebrant that the title of bishop is one of service, not of honour, therefore, a bishop is supposed to benefit others rather than lord it over them.

The Apostolic Nuncio from Rome to Nigeria added that such is the perception of the Master “, The greater should behave as the least and the rulers as the servant.”

“Preach the word in season and out of season; reprove with all patience and sound teaching. As you pray and offer sacrifice for the people committed to your care, devote yourself wholeheartedly to seeking every kind of grace for them from the fulness of Christ’s holiness.

“In the Church entrusted to you, be a faithful steward, moderator, and guardian of the mysteries of Christ. As one chosen by the Father to rule over his family, be mindful always of the good shepherd, who knows his sheep and is known by them and who did not hesitate to lay down his life for them.

“With the Charity of a father and brother , love all whom God places in your care, especially the priests and deacons, your co-workers in the ministry of Christ, but also, the poor and the weak , immigrants and strangers,” Most Rev. Filipazz advises the bishop-elect, Bakeni.

He also advised that the Catholic Church is not a political platform, non- governmental organisation or business venture, but a sacred religious body of Christ Jesus.

Our correspondent reports that no fewer than 20 bishops including His Grace, Most Rev. Luscius Ugorji, president, Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria; His Grace,

Archbishop Mathew Ishaya Audu, the Catholic Archbishop of Jos and Metropolitan of Jos Province; His Lordship, Most Rev. Oliver Dashe Daome, the Catholic Bishop of Maiduguri ; representative of Borno State government, the presidential candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi , diocesan members, friends and families of the newly ordained Auxiliary Bishop among others graced the occasion.

However, Mr Peter Obi who graced the occasion and attracted attention from the congregation declined to speak to the press being that his sole reason for being in Maiduguri, was for the ordination.