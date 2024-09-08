A Judge with Borno State High Court, Justice Haruna Mshelia, who was abducted two months ago by Boko Haram terrorists alongside his wife, driver and police orderly along Biu- Maiduguri – Damaturu Road has been freed.

The news of Justice Mshelia’s freedom was confirmed to LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Maiduguri by a source from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Maiduguri branch who said the information about the release was sent to their WhatsApp group.

The source, however, said the the Judge’s wife, Magistrate Binta Mshelia, his driver, and the police orderly are still being held by the terrorists.

“Alhamdulillah (We give thanks to God), we have just received the news of the release (from BH captivity), of Justice Haruna Mshelia. May Allah Almighty protect us all from any form of mishap,” the source said.

The source however did not disclose if ransom was paid before the release of Justice Mshelia, but a source who previously spoke with our correspondent before the release of the Judge, said negotiations was going over the ransom demanded by the terrorists.

Recall that Justice Mshelia, together with his wife, driver, and a police security guard were abducted by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday, June 24.

Justice Mshelia, was travelling with his wife, a Magistrate, from Biu to Maiduguri when they were ambushed by heavily armed group between Borno and Yobe States.