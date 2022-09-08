The Borno State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over what it described as continued harassment and intimidation of its members by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, warning that the trend should stop.

The State Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Amos Adziba, gave the warning after members of PDP in Konduga local government area were on Wednesday allegedly harassed and arrested by the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF) on the order of Borno State government.

The PDP publicity secretary noted that the rate at which members of the party were being harassed was getting out of hands.

He specifically expressed anger over what he considered as the harassment of party members across the State, noting that there is no where in the country where party members are being harassed like in Borno.

“APC should stop intimidating our members, we will no longer take it; enough is enough. They don’t need to attack us; they should fulfill what they promised us.

“Enough of this, we are not in a military era. What I am telling them is that God is not sleeping. When the time comes, the people will speak through their votes.

“We will not be intimidated or distracted, there will not be impunity, there will be zero tolerance to imposition of candidates.

“We are law-abiding citizens. we did not flout any law.

“If this persecution is about politics, my political party and the 2023 elections, I dare say that only God and Nigerians would decide. No amount of persecution would alter the will of God,” Adziba stated.