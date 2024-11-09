Thousands of primary school teachers were thrown into jubilation after the N70,000 minimum wage approved by Governor Babagana Zulum for civil servant was paid for their October salaries.

The payment followed the approval of N70,000 minimum wage for the state’s workforce earlier in October by Governor Zulum.

The teachers started celebrating the new salary which was paid into their respective bank accounts on Thursday as many took to their various social media platforms to post screenshots of their payment alerts.

Governor Zulum had announced the approval of the pay rise for workers in the state on October 10 in a meeting with the minimum wage implementation committee members.

During this meeting, he also approved N3 billion for the payment of entitlements to families of civil servants that died in Borno State.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has described the minimum wage paid by Borno State government as the best so far in the North-East region.

The state Chairman of NLC, Comr Inuwa Yusuf, gave the commendation last week in Maiduguri.

“After a series of meetings, we harmonised the wage table which was applied in the last couple of days. Our members have called in and expressed their gratitude. We felt it was a very nice one, and we believe other states in the North-East cannot be better than us; we have seen what a few other states have paid, and we don’t know of other states that will pay better as now, our state is leading. We have to commend His Excellency for this giant stride,” Comr Yusuf said.