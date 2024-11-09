Former Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that with over 67 per cent female illiteracy in the North, with half of the country’s population socially and economically disadvantaged by illiteracy, Nigeria will find development difficult if not intractable.

He spoke as the keynote speaker at the 23rd Women in Business Management and Public Service (WIMBIZ) annual conference themed “Dream. Dare. Do”, held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island in Lagos.

He remarked that there was a need for the elite to be an advocate for positive change, shaping the narrative and speaking up for those who are not of same social class and education background.

According to him, “My point is that the elite must be the mediator for these people. Alongside their concerns, they must fight for social welfare schemes; health care, and school feeding programmes for children in public schools because these are matters that politicians are required to address but often do not and they don’t even have an elite that can put them under pressure. Your collective voice and action for the education of girls in the north for example can affect the destiny of our nation.”

While speaking further, the former VP said, “A society or nation rises or falls by the sense of responsibility of its elite. That elite could be political, business, religious and anywhere in the world, it is this class that determines the economic, moral and even the political direction of their nation. What they hold dear is what society considers important and what they disavow is what is rejected. They are the opinion moulders.”

Prof. Osinbajo highlighted the dangers of business owners trying to keep up an image of success that impacts majority of startups or businesses, leading to the collapse of such.

He stated, “The lifestyle of business owners is a problem, in my own opinion, for Nigerian businesses. There is a huge pressure that Nigerian business owners have, which probably business people elsewhere do not have.

“To maintain a perception of success that is usually above the means of the business. If the business cannot support your lifestyle. There is pressure to look and spend as though you are very successful even though your business is only a few years old.

“The pressure is worsened by the unrealistic lifestyle of allegedly successful people on social media and an environment where most wealth is unexplained or unexplainable and where so many people are rich before becoming business persons. There are so many people who were wealthy already before becoming business owners and you are looking at those people and thinking surely, I should be like those people.

“Consequently, every CEO or middle cadre of business enterprises feel the need to buy the best cars, the same cars that the richest man in Africa drives and they travel first class. So, a lot of the investible resources are spent on maintaining appearances,” he averred.

He, therefore, cautioned business owners, especially startups against splurging but imbibe the habit of a strong work ethics, including the discipline to delay gratification which helps the growth of their businesses.

Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, asserted that the group was changing the narrative in terms of national impact while engaging governments to support inclusion through one of the major strengths of WIMBIZ, which is advocacy.

“We’re constantly advocating for a minimum of 35% representation of women in leadership roles as this is not about gender against the other. It’s about knowing the fact that when both parties comes together have strengths that they bring to the leadership of such organizations. Now, we ensure that we have our WIM board program, which the network of women that you see here today is what we leverage on,” she stated.

On her part, chairperson of the event and vice chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folashade Ogunsola, said: “To dare is about having the courage to step into unfamiliar territory, face challenges and take risks. We are notoriously risk-averse.”

She added, “Leadership is never a safe journey as it comes with resistance and people will tell you you cannot do it. Fear of failure, fear of loss of reputation. If you die without achieving your dreams or at least trying to achieve them, you will die with regrets and that is unforgivable.”