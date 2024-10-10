A bouncer, simply identified as Mr. Kingsley, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly stabbing a man to death at a club and lounge located on Ago Palace Way in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to Hundeyin, the tragic event unfolded around 3:30 a.m. when an altercation between the victim and the bouncer escalated outside the club’s car park.

The police report indicated that the yet-to-be-identified man, believed to be a hoodlum, was involved in a confrontation with Oti. During the heated exchange, the bouncer allegedly stabbed the victim, leaving him unconscious.

The club’s management alerted the Ago-Okota Police Division later that morning, reporting the incident. The victim was immediately rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi-Araba, Mushin. Still, despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Hundeyin further disclosed that detectives from the Ago-Okota Division visited the scene of the incident, as well as the hospital, where they examined the victim’s body and took photographs for investigative purposes.

He said the body has since been transferred to the Mainland General Hospital Morgue in Yaba, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The police said investigations into the incident are ongoing, with the police working to uncover more details about the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that claimed the life of the man.