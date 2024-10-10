The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has condemned the exclusion of Medical and Dental Lecturers over the criteria used in the recent advertisement for the selection process for the vacant office of the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State.

MDCAN, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), is an umbrella body for Medical and Dental Consultants working in government hospitals and universities.

The association’s president, Prof Mohammad Aminu, said in a statement that the exclusion is not only unjust but undermines the critical role that the Medical and Dental Lecturers play in the academic and administrative leadership of the institution.

He said that medical and Dental education is vital to the University’s mission to produce competent healthcare professionals who contribute to national and global health systems and security.

“As such, it is imperative that Medical and Dental Lecturers be given due representation in matters concerning the institution’s governance and future.

“The exclusion of Medical and Dental Lecturers, many of whom are distinguished scholars and administrators with vast experience in both the academic and clinical fields, sends a message that their contributions to the university’s growth and development are undervalued. Such a move could lead to a breakdown in academic collaboration, reduce morale among Medical and Dental Lecturers, and ultimately affect the quality of Medical and Dental Education at UNIZIK,” he said.

The association called on the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to withdraw the earlier advert for the selection of the Vice Chancellor and ensure that all academic disciplines, particularly the Medical and Dental Lecturers, are well represented.

This call is in the best interest of maintaining the University’s status as a centre of excellence in Medical and Dental education and ensuring a balanced and all-inclusive leadership selection process, he said, stressing that the MDCAN leadership and the entire members remain committed to supporting academic excellence and leadership in Nigerian Universities and urges for a swift resolution to the issue.

“We are equally monitoring the situation at UNIZIK in this regard, and we fully support the current steps taken by our members at UNIZIK on the issue. We hope the situation will not be allowed to degenerate into a National”, he added.