Mike Tyson has made a definitive pick for the best heavyweight in the world. Tyson – also known as ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ – is in the boxing history books as the youngest man to ever win a world heavyweight title. He had 50 wins from 58 fights, 44 knockouts in there, and was known for a swarming style that struck fear into the hearts of many opponents.

Since hanging up the gloves, he’s kept a keen eye on the game and is often employed as a pundit as well as interviewing fighters on his podcast.

Asked by Boxing Social if Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is currently the best heavyweight on the planet, the man he was named after said of course he is.

“100% – he’s proved it over and over again that he’s the best. He couldn’t help to be the best he’s named after me – he could only be the greatest of all time.”

Fury is in his second reign as world heavyweight champion. Both of those occasions saw him win the titles from a long-reigning champion in their back yard – first Wladimir Klitschko, then Deontay Wilder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, many fans believe that to prove the above, Fury must fight Oleksandr Usyk. Unfortunately for those in that camp, negotiations have been slow and obstacle-laden.

There’s still a chance that it happens of course, and Wembley Stadium is booked for April 29 for Fury to fight with or without the Ukrainian.