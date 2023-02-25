President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC),Habu Gumel has urged National Federations to step up preparations for three major Games that Nigeria would attend within the year.

The top two are the All Africa Games to be staged by Ghana and the Africa Beach Games to be hosted in Hammamet, Tunisia.

The third would be the World Beach Games scheduled to hold in Bali, Indonesia.

The Tunis Beach Games would serve as a qualification event for the Bali Games.

A statement released by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) quotes Gumel as saying that since the Ganes had been approved by the sports ministry, it meant Nigeria should be adequately represented with victory in mind.

‘’The Ministry of sports has approved the participation of the country in those Games and has sought the assistance of the NOC to accredit athletes and officials for those events.

‘’We need to prepare well to win Gold since our last Gold medal was at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Ghana Africa is still within the cards as a more acceptable date would be decided within the next couple of weeks.

The AU has set a committee to fix actual dates. When this is done, there will be an announcement to that effect. Earlier dates were to run from August 4 to August 14, 2023,

The Games are important because they will be an Olympic qualifier for most events in the Olympic Games.