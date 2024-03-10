Tyson Fury has boasted that Anthony Joshua doesn’t have what it takes to confront him and Oleksandr Usyk in the heavyweight fight.

Fury made this known on the backdrop of Joshua’s outstanding display, where he knocked down former UFC fighter, Francis Ngannou in the second round in the early hours of Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

While impressed with the knockout, Fury insisted Joshua remains behind him and Usyk when it comes to ranking the best their division has to offer.

“I’m sure that Oleksandr Usyk will have something to say about that [Joshua being no1 in the world] considering he beat him twice in the last few years,’ Fury said.

‘And me and Usyk have got an undisputed world heavyweight championship coming up.

‘He’s just had a show fight in Saudi Arabia, which is fantastic for the show, but for the

actual real boxing, it’s me and Usyk who fight for the number one and number two position for the undisputed championship of the world.’

‘I think there’s quite a long way to go [for a fight with Joshua] and for some reason over the last five years there’s always been some s**t that gets in the way of it and this time the s**t is the undisputed heavyweight

championship of the world.

‘So that [the fight with AJ] is on the backburner for now. Great performance from AJ, fantastic, but unfortunately I’ve got bigger fish to fry in Usyk on May 18 and then we have a rematch in October.

‘So, after that, if he’s still available, and I’m still available, let’s get it on.’