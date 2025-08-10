Jake Paul is absolutely the “front-runner” to fight Anthony Joshua next, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua, who has not fought since losing to Daniel Dubois in September last year, underwent elbow surgery in May but is targeting a return to the ring later in 2025.

Since then, YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Paul has beaten veterans Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at heavyweight and cruiserweight respectively.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: “This bizarre world that we live in, I think Jake Paul is absolutely the front-runner to fight Anthony Joshua next.

“I’m here in New York for a meeting about that fight. There’s open dialogue between myself and Nakisa [Bidarian, Paul’s manager] and MVP [Most Valuable Promotions].

“I can’t sit here and tell you this is a 50/50 match-up. The whole thing is bizarre. I think it’s extremely dangerous for Jake Paul.

“The boxing world are saying, ‘please AJ, go in and evaporate this young man from the boxing world so we can all get on as normal’.

“You got Jake Paul fans thinking, bizarrely, they can beat Anthony Joshua, and the most bizarre thing out of everything is that Jake Paul genuinely believes he will beat Anthony Joshua.