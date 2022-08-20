Former world boxing heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield has advised Anthony Joshua to be more aggressive in his bout against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua and Usyk will clash in a rematch of their heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Joshua was criticised for his gameplan against Usyk in their first meeting as he tried to outbox the crafty Ukrainian.

The Nigerian-born boxer parted ways with his longtime trainer Robert McCracken and employ Robert Garcia for the rematch.

“It may not be as simple as that [being aggressive] but if they don’t take the fight to him, the chances are it ain’t going to happen for him,” Holyfield was quoted by Mirror Fighting.

“There are two fights, there’s a little man’s fight and a big man’s fight and so which fight they fight will determine who wins. “If Joshua is going to win, he’s going to have to make him fight his fight.”