The director-general of National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr Olusegun Ojo has expressed optimism that the revised national agricultural seed policy, when validated will invigorate the national seed system, trigger growth and development and consolidate on the gains and reforms made in the industry in recent times.

Ojo stated this in Abuja during the formal presentation and validation of the revised National Agricultural Seed Policy 2021 – 2025.

The review process which commenced last year with series of activities and consultations has resulted into the development of the revised policy which leveraged the advent of technology and innovations in the seed industry.

The NASC boss noted that even though Nigeria is currently confronted with several economic challenges, the present administration has identified the agricultural sector as the most viable sector for the proposed diversification plan of the economy, adding that many reforms and policies have been put in place in the sector to facilitate its development to attract investment.

In his keynote address, minister of agriculture and rural development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said the reviewed seed policy has removed the ambiguous areas in the old policy, strengthened the identified weakness and introduce innovations that optimise the operations of NASC in its regulatory, promotional and protection roles in the seed industry.

The minister therefore enjoined the Nigeria’s farmers to embrace innovations and technologies rolled out by the ministry and NASC in fostering better utilisation of improved quality seeds in Nigeria and overall increase in productivity and yield per unit area.